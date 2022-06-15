Kirkcaldy hit and run: Police appeal after pedestrian seriously injured

They have appealed for witnesses to the incident in Salisbury Street.

The hit and run happened around 5:00pm on Monday (June 13) and involved a pedestrian and a large black car which did not stop at the scene.

The hit and run happened on Salisbury Street, Kirkcaldy

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he remains, for treatment for serious injuries.

Enquiries to trace the vehicle are ongoing and officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to contact police.”