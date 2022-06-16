Kirkcaldy hit and run: Police trace car and man reported

It happened in Salisbury Street around 5:00pm on Monday (June 13) and a pedestrian was left with serious injuries.

Police said a large black car did not stop at the scene, and they launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The hit and run happened on Salisbury Street, Kirkcaldy

The pedestrian remains in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Last night officers said the car has been traced and a 38-year-old man is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.