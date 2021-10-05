The charity aims to tackle the underlying causes and symptoms of homelessness and poverty through early intervention and prevention as well as through offering support to those in crisis and at risk.

A core aspect of its work is to challenge the social stigma and through creating opportunities for homeless people to have the freedom to make informed choices.

Frontline Fife has been recognised for its vital work with homeless people in the Kingdom.

In following this approach, it has taken positive action and created a traineeship for people with lived experience of homelessness to grow their knowledge and skills.

To upskill its team in developing fair and equal opportunities, Frontline Fife took part in a series of workshops delivered by Fife Centre for Equalities.

They increased their knowledge and understanding of equality, diversity and inclusion across all the protected characteristics of the Equality Act 2010.

Nina Munday, chief executive of Fife Centre for Equalities, said: “Congratulations to Frontline Fife on attaining their bronze award.

"Over the past year, their team has learned to develop inclusive practice as well as their understanding of equality and diversity through taking part in workshops and reflective practice.”

“The work done by Frontline Fife advances equality and inclusion in housing by challenging the social stigma of homelessness experienced by different

communities in Fife.”

Fife Centre for Equalities was set up in 2014 to work with partners and communities to make Fife a fair, equal and inclusive place to live, work and study.

For more information about the Equality Pathfinders, please visit: https://centreforequalities.org.uk/get-involved/equality-pathfinders/

