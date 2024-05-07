Kirkcaldy hospital's 'People's Piano' is looking for a new home with a Fife-based charity or community group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The baby grand piano was donated to NHS staff by Balbirnie House Hotel and has been a feature at the hospital’s main entrance since 2019.

Funding from Fife Health Board Endowment Fund had helped to restore the piano after it was gifted to NHS staff and it was placed in the foyer for all to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until recently a sign on the piano had invited people to sit down and play a tune for visitors, patients and staff.

The 'People's Piano' in the Victoria Hospital is looking for a new home. (Pic: NHS Fife)

However, another sign had been added recently by NHS Fife’s facilities directorate saying the piano should not be played.

This week, the health board confirmed that it is now looking to give the piano a new home as its location in the foyer means it frequently requires tuning to remain playable and there had been some minor acts of vandalism to the instrument.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife was kindly gifted a baby grand piano back in 2019, which was used extensively prior to the start of the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, in the period since, the piano has been subject to minor acts of vandalism which has prevented it being available for use.

"In addition, its location within the Victoria Hospital means that it very frequently requires tuning to remain playable.

"To ensure that the piano can still be played and enjoyed, we are inviting charities and community groups based in Fife who would benefit from it to contact us.”