Kirkcaldy hotel gets go-ahead to expand lounge as refurbishment work continues

Kirkcaldy’s only four-star hotel has been given permission to expand.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th May 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 07:55 BST

The Dean Park Hotel has won councillors’ backing to expand its Duke’s Lounge as part of the latest work undertaken since Colin and Margaret Smart took over the long-established business in 2019.

They have already started a phased re-development of the site which includes a new three storey south wing, additional bedroom accommodation, and a major new spa and wellness building and associated parking. The extended lounge will be “tucked into an already available space,” according to developers - the single storey extension would sit atop part of the existing outdoor terrace used for outdoor gatherings.

A planning statement said: “The terrace which exists will be reduced in size as a result of the proposals which create an extended space for the Duke’s Lounge which in turn will provide a private overspill area for the Kensington suite for events, weddings and parties.”

Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Dean Park Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
