Kirkcaldy hotel gets go-ahead to expand lounge as refurbishment work continues
Kirkcaldy’s only four-star hotel has been given permission to expand.
The Dean Park Hotel has won councillors’ backing to expand its Duke’s Lounge as part of the latest work undertaken since Colin and Margaret Smart took over the long-established business in 2019.
They have already started a phased re-development of the site which includes a new three storey south wing, additional bedroom accommodation, and a major new spa and wellness building and associated parking. The extended lounge will be “tucked into an already available space,” according to developers - the single storey extension would sit atop part of the existing outdoor terrace used for outdoor gatherings.
A planning statement said: “The terrace which exists will be reduced in size as a result of the proposals which create an extended space for the Duke’s Lounge which in turn will provide a private overspill area for the Kensington suite for events, weddings and parties.”