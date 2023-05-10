Kirkcaldy housing development in line to win ‘Show Home of the Year’ award

The four bedroom detached Oliphant show home was launched recently on the site of the former Viewforth High School. That has led to Edinburgh-based property developer, Whiteburn, being shortlisted as a finalist in the awards.

Eve McCurrich, managing director, said: “Our Oliphant show home at Viewforth has sustainable living at its heart, and it aims to show prospective buyers that living in a new home can equally balance old and new.

“Being shortlisted as a finalist puts our development on the map, and it reflects months of hard work by the team to bring to life the lifestyle that Viewforth offers buyers. We couldn’t be prouder of being recognised in this way.”

Interior showhome at Whiteburn Viewforth development in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd)

The development on the old school site is now well underway with the first home owners already moved in. It features 72 new two, three and four bedroom homes and 15 affordable homes . Prices start at £175,000.

Added Eve: “We’ve been thrilled by the reaction that we have seen from prospective buyers who have come to see our show home since we opened it just a few weeks ago, and I am delighted that as more homeowners move in that we can see our vision for the site becoming a reality.”

Whiteburn was named SME Developer of the Year 2022 by Home for Scotland. It is also working on a development at The Grange in