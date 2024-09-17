Kirkcaldy hub: phase one of £15m Templehall project set to get underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building work is about to start on the new £15m Templehall Community Hub.

Preparatory ground work for drainage connections starts in Appin Crescent on Monday, September 23 - the first of five phases of work scheduled between now and December.

To give the community a chance to get more information, ask questions or raise any particular concerns a drop-in event is being held at the current Templehall Community Centre on Thursday (September 19) between 6:00pm and 7.30pm.

The hub offers an opportunity for local people to pop into one venue and access a whole host of services and activities on their doorstep.

How the new hub in Templehall will look (Pic: Fife Council)

Situated where the Argos Centre now sits, building on the site means that the library and current community centre groups do not have to decant during the build. Argos Youth Groups will relocate to the existing Templehall Centre until work is complete.

Councillor Ian Cameron, Kirkcaldy area committee convenor, said: “The new Templehall Community Hub will be a fantastic resource for the whole community. A brand new, modern, purpose built facility, replacing a cluster of ageing, poor quality facilities in the area. The hub will contain a library, training kitchen, community meeting area, computer room, local office facilities, as well as the main hall and various spaces for fitness and leisure activities and a new multi use games area (MUGA) outside.

“This is very much a community resource and we want everyone to feel it belongs to them.”

The hub is being built by contractors BAM, which has been the contractor for a number of major projects including Windmill Community Campus.

The new hub will contain a training kitchen where adults and young people can learn new skills and where community groups can prepare food for activities; cafe area with outside seating; computer room with 10 PCs, and a bright reception area.

The main games/community hall will be suitable for large scale events and is designed to accommodate a range of sporting activities, while a range of spaces will be available and adaptable so the hub can accommodate, fitness activities, family activities, cultural events, large scale conferences or celebrations and will also offer quieter spaces, suitable for small group meetings.