Kirkcaldy illustrator's colourful mural proving a 'suite' success at revamped theatre

Lauren Morsley has created the colourful mural in the Adam Smith Theatre's design suite. (pic: OnFife)

The bright colours and bold designs of Lauren Morsley are energising those using the state-of-the-art facilities at Kirkcaldy’s revitalised Adam Smith Theatre.

Graphic designers and web developers are among those already inspired by Lauren’s dazzling depictions of the Fife town and its many distinguishing features.

Illustrators, filmmakers and animators are also drawing inspiration from Lauren’s work, which was unveiled at the venue’s reopening on September 23. It re-opened after a three year closure for a £7.8 million refurbishment.

To help create a colourful creative space, OnFife – which runs the venue – commissioned local designer Lauren to produce a striking, large-scale mural in the suite.

It is part of a wider vision to ensure the refurbished venue is more than just a theatre – its new-look interior has spaces for community use as well as the Design Suite.

The commission was a dream come true for Lauren, who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee before returning to her childhood home of Kirkcaldy.

Lauren said: “The Adam Smith was a big part of my life growing up – whether it was going to the panto, seeing a film or being part of the Fife Music Festival with my school wind band.

“I went there as a paying customer and as a performer and every time you walked through those front doors it was like one big warm hug.”

Lauren loves the new look and the way its interior has been reconfigured to include the design suite and other spaces: “That can only inspire more people to visit and, although it’s new and fresh, it still has the heart of the old Adam Smith.”

Lauren – whose client list includes Warner Music, the British Council and V&A Dundee – specialises in bold and colourful designs.

As well as completing commissions for clients, Lauren makes and sells her own prints and products, full of wiggly-armed and long-legged characters.

The work is often inspired by intriguing stories, places and people – that create ‘other worlds’ for the viewer to explore.

“My aim is always to bring joy to people with my work, whether that’s from the colours or the subject matter,” she said.

Choosing the right colour palette is, says Lauren, a big part of the creative process as it affects the viewer’s mood – and how they approach the piece – whether they realise or not.

Going into projects with an open mind is also a vital element of Lauren’s approach: “Once I met the OnFife team to discuss what they wanted the mural to represent, the ideas started to flow. And that’s when I knew I must feature a Kirkcaldy seal in the mix!”

Kirkcaldy has been a town filled to the brim with industry, so Lauren wanted to give subtle nods to places such as its ceramic kilns, linoleum and linen factories, and salt pans.

“You can also pick out our coastal paths and castles, our port and, of course, our seals – as well as indeed, just the general abundance of nature that there is throughout the town,” says Lauren.

Lauren says the Design Suite is a significant cultural development, giving creative practitioners better access to creative tools – a key development for those seeking a foothold in the sector.

“People from all backgrounds can now have access to a space where they can network locally and come together and create – something that hasn’t been done before in this area.”

Lauren concedes that working as a freelance illustrator can feel isolating at times – particularly when working solo on a big project for days on end.

The Design Suite will allow Lauren and others in similar positions to work alongside each other without having to commit to a full-time studio.

She added: “It’s amazing to see funding going to the arts in this way as initiatives like this are so important to the town. I feel honoured that my work is part of it.”

OnFife’s Creative Instigator Ross Christie is thrilled with the outcome: “It’s very clear how much the Adam Smith means to Lauren – and that has helped to give the work an added energy.