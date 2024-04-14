Kirkcaldy in 2001: the people and groups whose photos appeared in the Fife Free Press

They capture some of the events which made the pages of the newspaper, and celebrated the successes of groups and individuals – and this gallery is certain to spark many memories.
1. Memories from 2001
Victorian drinking fountain in Kirkcaldy, manufactured by Saracen Foundry, Glasgow, in 1887, restored by Kirkcaldy Civic Society in 2001. Pictured, Anne Watters, chairman of the society Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Memories from 2001
The 24th Fife Cub Group, based in Kirkcaldy, won the Goodfellow Award for safety for the second year in a row in 2001. Claire Williams holds the shield. Photo: Johnston Press
3. Memories from 2001
In 2001 Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society put on a performance of the much-loved musical ‘Cabaret’ at the Adam Smith Theatre. Photo: Johnston Press
4. Memories from 2001
Players from Kirkcaldy’s Chapel Floorball Club, the reigning UK champions at the time, were called up to represent Great Britain in the Ladies Floorball World Championships taking place in Latvia in 2001. Photo: Johnston Press