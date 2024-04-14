Children from Kirkcaldy’s Templehall area took to the stage in 2001. The Templehollywood Drama Group comprising eight to 16-year-olds performed their production of the popular musical ‘Annie’ at the local Community Centre and was proving so popular that a waiting list for eager children was required. Pictured from l to r are; Sarah Curtis (10), Kayleigh Good (11), Mandy Longhurst (11) and Stephanie Stevens (11).Children from Kirkcaldy’s Templehall area took to the stage in 2001. The Templehollywood Drama Group comprising eight to 16-year-olds performed their production of the popular musical ‘Annie’ at the local Community Centre and was proving so popular that a waiting list for eager children was required. Pictured from l to r are; Sarah Curtis (10), Kayleigh Good (11), Mandy Longhurst (11) and Stephanie Stevens (11).
Kirkcaldy in 2001: the people and groups whose photos appeared in the Fife Free Press

More than 20 years have passed since these photographs were first taken for the Fife Free Press.
Allan Crow
Published 14th Apr 2024, 15:18 BST

They capture some of the events which made the pages of the newspaper, and celebrated the successes of groups and individuals – and this gallery is certain to spark many memories.

Victorian drinking fountain in Kirkcaldy, manufactured by Saracen Foundry, Glasgow, in 1887, restored by Kirkcaldy Civic Society in 2001. Pictured, Anne Watters, chairman of the society

Victorian drinking fountain in Kirkcaldy, manufactured by Saracen Foundry, Glasgow, in 1887, restored by Kirkcaldy Civic Society in 2001. Pictured, Anne Watters, chairman of the society

The 24th Fife Cub Group, based in Kirkcaldy, won the Goodfellow Award for safety for the second year in a row in 2001. Claire Williams holds the shield.

The 24th Fife Cub Group, based in Kirkcaldy, won the Goodfellow Award for safety for the second year in a row in 2001. Claire Williams holds the shield.

In 2001 Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society put on a performance of the much-loved musical ‘Cabaret’ at the Adam Smith Theatre.

In 2001 Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society put on a performance of the much-loved musical 'Cabaret' at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Players from Kirkcaldy’s Chapel Floorball Club, the reigning UK champions at the time, were called up to represent Great Britain in the Ladies Floorball World Championships taking place in Latvia in 2001.

Players from Kirkcaldy's Chapel Floorball Club, the reigning UK champions at the time, were called up to represent Great Britain in the Ladies Floorball World Championships taking place in Latvia in 2001.

