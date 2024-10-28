Residents in Kinghorn were forced to keep their windows and doors closed due to the rancid smell coming from the beach in May 2007. The cause of this most foul odour? The rotting carcass of a dead killer whale.placeholder image
Kirkcaldy in 2007: photos of hovercraft trial, a rotting whale carcass and a bus hits a bridge

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 28th Oct 2024, 20:00 BST
Rewind to 2007 – a a busy news year for the Fife Free Press

These pictures from our archive capture some of the events which made the front page, and the groups whose fundraising and projects also made the news.

Pupils from Kirkcaldy and Viewforth High Schools were awarded certificates after successfully completing a career development course called Activate. The awards ceremony took place at Petrtycur Bay in Kinghorn.

1. Rewind to 2007

Pupils from Kirkcaldy and Viewforth High Schools were awarded certificates after successfully completing a career development course called Activate. The awards ceremony took place at Petrtycur Bay in Kinghorn. Photo: Fife Free Press

A post box on Links Road, Kirkcaldy

2. Rewind to 2007

A post box on Links Road, Kirkcaldy Photo: Neil Hanna

Outgoing Kirkcaldy High School head boy and girl Toni Philp and Craig Ewing hand over their head's medals to their replacements, Sean Fisher and Siobhan Morris

3. Rewind to 2007

Outgoing Kirkcaldy High School head boy and girl Toni Philp and Craig Ewing hand over their head's medals to their replacements, Sean Fisher and Siobhan Morris Photo: n/a

The first day of the two-week hovercraft trial which was a huge hit with people in Kirkcaldy and Portobello, but, sadly, the service never took off.

4. Rewind to 2007

The first day of the two-week hovercraft trial which was a huge hit with people in Kirkcaldy and Portobello, but, sadly, the service never took off. Photo: Neil Hanna

