Four Kirkcaldy men took part in sponsored run to help raise cash to send a brain-damaged child to America in April 1983. #Kevin McCue, Dominic Smith, Tom Brown and John Ross took part in a 32-mile relay from Dundee to Kirkcaldy to help fund a trip to Philadelphia to the young boy who was to receive treatment at the Institute for the Advancement of Human Potential. The group are pictured enjoying a post-relay pint in the Penny Farthing in Kirkcaldy.

Kirkcaldy in the 1980s: These pictures from 1983 will spark many memories of 40 years ago

It is 40 years since these photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press newspaper.

By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 11:16am

We have dug through our archives for this special gallery featuring many local faces, and some star names who were visiting town that year.

1. Memories of 1983

Drama students from Kirkcaldy Technical College rehearse for their show ‘Both Sides Upfront’ Written and directed by drama lecturer Andy Mackie, it was to be debuted in the Beveridge Suite of the Adam Smith Centre before moving on to the Bedlam Theatre in Edinburgh.

2. Memories of 1983

15th Kirkcaldy Browniws and Guides at Halloween

3. Memories of 1983

Spiderman swung in to the John Menzies store on Kirkcaldy High Street to meet youngsters who were queuing up to buy a new video game based on his crime fighting exploits.

4. Memories of 1983

Kirkcaldy Railway Station

