Kirkcaldy in the 1980s: These pictures from 1983 will spark many memories of 40 years ago

It is 40 years since these photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press newspaper.
We have dug through our archives for this special gallery featuring many local faces, and some star names who were visiting town that year.
1. Memories of 1983
Drama students from Kirkcaldy Technical College rehearse for their show ‘Both Sides Upfront’ Written and directed by drama lecturer Andy Mackie, it was to be debuted in the Beveridge Suite of the Adam Smith Centre before moving on to the Bedlam Theatre in Edinburgh.
Photo: Johnston Press
2. Memories of 1983
15th Kirkcaldy Browniws and Guides at Halloween
Photo: n/a
3. Memories of 1983
Spiderman swung in to the John Menzies store on Kirkcaldy High Street to meet youngsters who were queuing up to buy a new video game based on his crime fighting exploits.
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Memories of 1983
Kirkcaldy Railway Station
Photo: na