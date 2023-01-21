News you can trust since 1871
Pupils at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy rehearse for their production of 'Fiddler On The Roof'

Kirkcaldy in the 1990s: these pictures capture life in Kirkcaldy in 1998

These photos give a snapshot of the events and people who made the headlines in the Fife Free Press in 1998.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago

It’s incredible to think that 25 years have passed since they first appeared – so enjoy our trip down memory lane.

1. Memories of 1998

Raith Rovers striker Keith Wright, in his second spell at the club, played against his former team Hibs at Easter Road in a famous 2-1 Scottish Cup win for the Kirkcaldy side in January 1998.

Photo: Fife Free Press

2. Memories of 1998

These pupils from Kirkcaldy's Capshard Primary School held an impromptu recorder concert in between performances at Fife Festival of Music

Photo: Fife Free Press

3. Memories of 1998

Pupils from Kirkcaldy's Dunnikier Primary School took part in a new project called the Reading Passport, which was launched by the Fife Free Press.

Photo: Fife Free Press

4. Memories of 1998

Work is underway in this picture from 1998 to replace the building at the foot of Kirkcaldy's Kirk Wynd after it was destroyed by fire.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Kirkcaldy