In 1997 Kirkcaldy West PS became the fist school in Scotland to take part in a Save The Children project which saw the pupils collect and donate unwanted items from their homes.

Kirkcaldy in the 1990s: this gallery of pictures from nearly 30 years ago will spark many memories

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:30 BST
Our latest gallery from our archives takes us back to the 1990s.

All the pictures featured first appeared in the Fife Free Press in 1997 and 1998, and capture just some of the groups, organisations and individuals who made the headlines.

Kirkcaldy North P1s, pictured in 1997

1. Kirkcaldy in the 1990s

Kirkcaldy North P1s, pictured in 1997 Photo: Fife Free Press

Seven children from Kirkcaldy's Primary School helped mark the opening of Sainsbury's in 1997. They helped store manager David Parker to cut the ribbon, officially declaring the first occupant of Kirkcaldy's new retail park open.

2. Kirkcaldy in the 1990s

Seven children from Kirkcaldy's Primary School helped mark the opening of Sainsbury's in 1997. They helped store manager David Parker to cut the ribbon, officially declaring the first occupant of Kirkcaldy's new retail park open. Photo: Fife Free Press

Soap star Alma Barrie brought festive sparkle to Kirkcaldy High Street when she switched on the Christmas lights in December 1997.

3. Kirkcaldy in the 1990s

Soap star Alma Barrie brought festive sparkle to Kirkcaldy High Street when she switched on the Christmas lights in December 1997. Photo: submitted

Teams from Pathhead and St Marie's primary schools took part in a netabll tournament at Fife Institute in Glenrothes in 1997.

4. Kirkcaldy in the 1990s

Teams from Pathhead and St Marie's primary schools took part in a netabll tournament at Fife Institute in Glenrothes in 1997. Photo: Fife Free Press

