Kirkcaldy in the Noughties: pictures from the 2000s spotlighting events and people in Kirkcaldy

The photos in this gallery all first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press.
They give a snapshot at life in the Noughties, from 2001 right through to 2010.
1. Memories of the Noughties
A scrapyard fire at Randolph Industrial Estate Kirkcaldy in 2002 sparked a huge response from the emergency services, and the flames and smoke could be seen across the town.
2. Memories of the Noughties
Kirkcaldy Rugby contest the 2002 SRU Shield at Murrayfield
3. Memories of the Noughties
2003 - Kirkcaldy Town Square 50th anniversary celebrations (Pic: Bob Mackie, Fife Free Press)
4. Memories of the Noughties
2003 - Kirkcaldy Town Square 50th anniversary celebrations. Fashion show by Fife College students
