Kirkcaldy Indoor Market announces closure date after 35 years in High Street
The long established business confirmed its closure on December 30 as it addressed rumours over its future which were circulating on social media.
The market, which is run by TWM Scotland Holdings Ltd, has been part of the High street since 1989, operating out of the form Woolworth store at the end entrance to the Merchants Quarter. It has been home to a multitude of stall holders and small businesses, but a drop in numbers and rising costs have been blamed for its imminent demise.
A Christmas market will go ahead as planned before the doors close before Hogmanay.
In a statement posted to the business’ Facebook page, it said: “ It is with deep regret that we can confirm that we will be closing our doors for good on December 30. We have been on a slippery slope for some time now due to the cost of living crisis and increasing energy bills.
This is a huge building so with us having far less traders than we did in the 'glory days' it was all but inevitable. Some of these traders will close up shop along with the market, and some will relocate.
Obviously this is a very sad time as we've been lucky to survive almost 35 years, with some traders currently in the market who were part of it during its inception in 1989 Businesses have started and grown here, careers have begun here, and many an employee has cut their teeth here.”
It also thanked the people who have supported it over the decades.
“The market has no shortage of history, and the most important part of it is the customer relations that have been maintained for years Whether it was regulars to our café or shoppers who became familiar with us all and stopped for a chat, you are all as big a part of the market family as we are and we want to thank every one of you for being a part of this journey.”The statement added: “We have five weeks of trading left with clearance sales all around, and a Christmas market next weekend... let's enjoy the remaining time while it lasts.”