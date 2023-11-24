Kirkcaldy Indoor Market announces closure date after 35 years in High Street

The doors are set to close at Kirkcaldy’s Indoor Market before the end of the year, leaving the High Street with large empty building.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long established business confirmed its closure on December 30 as it addressed rumours over its future which were circulating on social media.

The market, which is run by TWM Scotland Holdings Ltd, has been part of the High street since 1989, operating out of the form Woolworth store at the end entrance to the Merchants Quarter. It has been home to a multitude of stall holders and small businesses, but a drop in numbers and rising costs have been blamed for its imminent demise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Christmas market will go ahead as planned before the doors close before Hogmanay.

The Indoor Market has bene part of the town's High Street since 1989 (Pic: TSPL)

In a statement posted to the business’ Facebook page, it said: “ It is with deep regret that we can confirm that we will be closing our doors for good on December 30. We have been on a slippery slope for some time now due to the cost of living crisis and increasing energy bills.

This is a huge building so with us having far less traders than we did in the 'glory days' it was all but inevitable. Some of these traders will close up shop along with the market, and some will relocate.

Obviously this is a very sad time as we've been lucky to survive almost 35 years, with some traders currently in the market who were part of it during its inception in 1989 Businesses have started and grown here, careers have begun here, and many an employee has cut their teeth here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also thanked the people who have supported it over the decades.