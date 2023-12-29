Kirkcaldy Indoor Market closure marks end of era for last surviving original trader
And for one business, it really is the end of an era. Autosave Car Parts & Accessories has traded at the market since its opening day - it is the last original business still standing. Launched by brothers Charlie and Darshan - known to everyone as Dash - it will sign off with some poignant goodbyes to regular customers on Saturday before the doors are closed for the final time.
The market, which is run by TWM Scotland Holdings Ltd, has been part of the High street since 1989, operating out of the former Woolworth store at the end entrance to the Merchants Quarter. It has been home to a multitude of stall holders and small businesses, but a drop in numbers and rising costs have been blamed for its imminent demise.
Already a number of packed up - the back half and upper floor of the mall are completely empty - and the remaining businesses will leave after Saturday’s closure.
The owners said they had been on “a slippery slope for some time now due to the cost of living crisis and increasing energy bills” and said some traders will shut up shop for good while others will move elsewhere.
But for the Edinburgh family behind Autosave, it is the end of an era. Dash was a car mechanic for ten years and had a car accessory shop in the capital which he closed to move across to the market. He started off selling accessories such as number plates and wipers at a time when big names like Halfords were part of the High Street retail mix. Keeping prices competitve. He built up a regular customer base, and diversified into mobile phone repairs.
“It has meant so much to my dad, said his daughter Nicky Kaur-Singh. “He knows his customers by name - there will be a lot of regulars coming tomorrow to say their goodbyes.”
Dash opened his business on the market’s first day in operation at the former Woolworth store, and has remained one of stalwarts.
“It was a great place to start a business,” said Nicky. “The market used to be mobbed, but in the last five to ten years that has changed,. It started when the council closed the car park in Tolbooth Street to build a swimming pool, Many customers used to park there and nip along. For some parking charges are an issue, others can’t get parked outside, and now people shop online, click and then get their goods that day or the next, but there is still a niche market for places like this.
“People can come and browse and check out the goods and also have a chat. It’s all about service.”
The closure of the market’s popular cafe saw footfall take another drop, but the closure decision - announced earlier in December - took traders by surprise. It also left the with little time to decide how to dispose of, or store, their stock.
“The closure will have a big impact on them,” said Nicky. “The Christmas market held here brought new people in which was great - there really aren’t many places like this anymore.