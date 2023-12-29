The doors close for good at a Kirkcaldy High Street institution on Saturday. The weekend marks the last day of trading at the indoor market, bringing to an end more than three dances in the town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And for one business, it really is the end of an era. Autosave Car Parts & Accessories has traded at the market since its opening day - it is the last original business still standing. Launched by brothers Charlie and Darshan - known to everyone as Dash - it will sign off with some poignant goodbyes to regular customers on Saturday before the doors are closed for the final time.

The market, which is run by TWM Scotland Holdings Ltd, has been part of the High street since 1989, operating out of the former Woolworth store at the end entrance to the Merchants Quarter. It has been home to a multitude of stall holders and small businesses, but a drop in numbers and rising costs have been blamed for its imminent demise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already a number of packed up - the back half and upper floor of the mall are completely empty - and the remaining businesses will leave after Saturday’s closure.

End of an era for Dash who runs Autosave at Kirkcaldy Indoor Market which closes this weekend (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The owners said they had been on “a slippery slope for some time now due to the cost of living crisis and increasing energy bills” and said some traders will shut up shop for good while others will move elsewhere.

But for the Edinburgh family behind Autosave, it is the end of an era. Dash was a car mechanic for ten years and had a car accessory shop in the capital which he closed to move across to the market. He started off selling accessories such as number plates and wipers at a time when big names like Halfords were part of the High Street retail mix. Keeping prices competitve. He built up a regular customer base, and diversified into mobile phone repairs.

“It has meant so much to my dad, said his daughter Nicky Kaur-Singh. “He knows his customers by name - there will be a lot of regulars coming tomorrow to say their goodbyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dash opened his business on the market’s first day in operation at the former Woolworth store, and has remained one of stalwarts.

“It was a great place to start a business,” said Nicky. “The market used to be mobbed, but in the last five to ten years that has changed,. It started when the council closed the car park in Tolbooth Street to build a swimming pool, Many customers used to park there and nip along. For some parking charges are an issue, others can’t get parked outside, and now people shop online, click and then get their goods that day or the next, but there is still a niche market for places like this.

“People can come and browse and check out the goods and also have a chat. It’s all about service.”

The closure of the market’s popular cafe saw footfall take another drop, but the closure decision - announced earlier in December - took traders by surprise. It also left the with little time to decide how to dispose of, or store, their stock.