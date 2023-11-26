Kirkcaldy indoor market: traders forge ahead with festive fayre despite shock of closure news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traders have rallied together to stage the festive event which runs across three days, and hope locals will come along and support them. The shock news of the market’s closure was announced last week, bringing to an end 35 years on the High Street. A drop in footfall and more empty units was blamed for the decision.

Traders were told on Thursday, by which time they had launched their festive market, and are determined to forge ahead in a bid to go out on a high. The market runs from Friday, December 1 through to Sunday 3rd. It features stalls, food and drink, raffles and games, health and beauty and handmade gifts.

The market, which is run by the Gold brothers who own TWM Scotland Holdings Ltd, has been part of the High street since 1989, operating out of the form Woolworth store at the end entrance to the Merchants Quarter. It has been home to a multitude of stall holders and small businesses, but a drop in numbers and rising costs have been blamed for its imminent demise.

The market will host a festive fair before closing (Pic: Cath Ruane/Submitted)

In a statement confirming its closure, the market said: “This is a huge building so with us having far less traders than we did in the 'glory days' it was all but inevitable. Some of these traders will close up shop along with the market, and some will relocate.