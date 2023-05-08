News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy industry: reunion for workers from Melville Brodie engineering

Workers who were part of Kirkcaldy’s industrial history are set for a reunion.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th May 2023, 20:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 20:14 BST

The gathering takes place at the KUSI Club on Wednesday, May 17, and it is open to people who worked at a number of prominent Lang Toun companies.

Melville Brodie Engineering may have closed its doors on 112 years of manufacturing history more than 40 years ago , but every year its former employees come together for a reunion to reminisce and chat about what it was like to work for the well-established company.

And the man behind it, Dougie Reid, who now lives in Kettering but is returning to the Lang Toun for the get-together, wants to widen the gathering to include workers from other renowned companies including Lewis Grant’s, Nairn’s, Barrie’s, Leitch’s and Fife Forge Company.

Workers from Melville BrodieWorkers from Melville Brodie
At the height of their operations, the factories employed huge numbers.

Next week’s reunion will be the fist one for two years because of the pandemic. It starts from 3:00pm.

