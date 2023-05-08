Kirkcaldy industry: reunion for workers from Melville Brodie engineering

The gathering takes place at the KUSI Club on Wednesday, May 17, and it is open to people who worked at a number of prominent Lang Toun companies.

Melville Brodie Engineering may have closed its doors on 112 years of manufacturing history more than 40 years ago , but every year its former employees come together for a reunion to reminisce and chat about what it was like to work for the well-established company.

And the man behind it, Dougie Reid, who now lives in Kettering but is returning to the Lang Toun for the get-together, wants to widen the gathering to include workers from other renowned companies including Lewis Grant’s, Nairn’s, Barrie’s, Leitch’s and Fife Forge Company.

Workers from Melville Brodie

At the height of their operations, the factories employed huge numbers.