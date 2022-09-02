Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt: How twin town link started with 1962 visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gathering was as formal, and the Lang Toun took the opportunity to showcase its people, businesses and culture.

Dr J. Listl, Oberburgermaster of Ingoldstadt, made the journey from the Bavarian town, accompanied by his wife and daughter and a week that was packed with official, civic engagements.

Accompanied by Provost W.M. Gourlay and Mrs Gourlay, he toured local schools, housing schemes, public parks, factories and the art gallery before embarking on a whistle stop journey to some of Scotland’;s most scenic beauty spots.

At Forth View Mrs George Jarvis and her young daughter chat with Frau Listl.

Formality was the order of the day with a civic reception in the Council Cambers followed by a dinner held at Anthony’s Hotel.

A “declaration of friendship” was duly signed - the official paperwork which created the link which remains strong to this day. One copy was kept in Kirkcaldy, the other went home with Dr Listl to Ingolstadt.

The declaration stated: “We the Mayors of Kirkcaldy, Firth of Forth, and the Bavarian town of Ingolstadt, Danube, appointed by free elections in our towns, promise to cultivate and support the friendly relations having come into being between our two towns

Hoe the Fife Free Press reported the creation of the Ingolstadt link in 1962

“It is our common intention to keep up this union in cordial agreement, to stand up for the spirit mutual understanding, and to promote with energy, any action by which the citizens of our towns may learn to know to understand and to esteem each other.”

Provost Gourlay declared: “This exchange in visits affords an opportunity of bringing the peoples of our towns more closely together and it is hoped by personal contact to erase any existing prejudices and error.”

The similarities between the towns were duly noted - from population size to industrial heritage, and even character.

Provost Gourlay noted Scots are stubborn but also independent, while Dr Listl said Bavarians are dour and stubborn perhaps because they wished to maintain their own culture in Germany.

On a more update note, Mr P.G. Murray from the British Council observed: “ Let me say I feel it is a very happy match.”