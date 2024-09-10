‘Kirkcaldy institution’ Pane E Vino is put up for sale

One of Kirkcaldy’s best known restaurants is up for sale as the owner looks to retire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pane E Vino has been serving Italian food to diners for three decades from its premises in Hunter Street, and is much loved by its customers - for many, it is simply a Lang Toun institution. Now, owner Tony Citro has decided to put the business up for sale after running it for 27 years.

The restaurant, which seats 130 people, is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents with a freehold guide price of £475,000. It said Pane E Vino is “currently trading impressively, with huge scope for expansion” but new owners could tap into new markets via social media as well as developing the take-away side of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Pane E Vino is a Kirkcaldy institution. This much loved restaurant business has served Kirkcaldy and wider Fife area for over 27 years. The restaurant has a large, loyal following from several generations of families and regulars. Our clients have decided to retire and hand over this popular restaurant to ideally new, younger and enthusiastic owners.

Pane e Vino is regarded as a Kirkcaldy institution (Pic: Fife Free Press/Nail Doig)

“Although trading as a successful Italian offering, the property and the business could lend itself to a wide variety of international cuisines and offerings." The vendor described the restaurant as “substantial” - one that can accommodate 130 covers over several seating areas.

"There is a superbly equipped commercial kitchen, nearly running the full length of the restaurant,” it continued. “The kitchen is impressively equipped with a full kitchen range and separate pizza making area. The business also as an area to the front that can be utilised as car parking for six vehicles or is fully licensed for external covers. There is plenty of off street car parking in and around this central area in Kirkcaldy.

"Pane E Vino also enjoys a prominent trading location in the heart of the town centre, just to the north of the pedestrianised High Street. This is an excellent trading location to serve the local community as well as to capture passing trade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant has built up a customer base that spans generations. It was the go-to place for pre-theatre meals before a show at the Adam Smith, and its discount vouchers which ran weekly in the Fife Free Press for many years helped to underpinned a busy Sunday trade.