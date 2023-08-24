The popular fundraising gig returns to the Lang Toun this weekend for its 16th event.

This year’s musical extravaganza, organised by Gavin Quinn, takes place at Styx in the town’s Victoria Road on Sunday, August 27 with acts lined up to play from 1pm to 9pm.

Seven bands are on the bill for the day and they are all looking forward to entertaining the crowds in a bid to help raise as much money as possible for three charities and Raith Rovers FC.

The Columbos, who played Rockore last weekend, are on the bill for the fundraiser on Sunday. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Those charities set to receive a share of the money this year alongside the local football club are Andy’s Man Club, Parkinson’s Fife and the Butterfly Trust.

Organisers hope people will once again turn out to show their support for the bands playing on the day and the charities.

Both music lovers and Rovers fans are welcome to enjoy the afternoon and evening of great local musical talent, all for a good cause.

Those bands lined up to play on Saturday are The Columbos, State of Emergency, Slipstream, Rewind, Colourful Noise, Steph, Charles Wood and Albo.

Having started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the football club, Rock the Rovers has donated thousands of pounds to the team, as well as many good causes and charities over the years.

The charities being supported this year are Andy’s Man Club, which is a men’s suicide prevention charity with over 120 free support groups across the country; Parkinson’s Fife which offers friendship and support locally to people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers, and the Butterfly Trust which is a cystic fibrosis charity based in Edinburgh.

Sponsors of the stage are L + M Plumbing and Heating, while the bands are sponsored by Judy and George; Styx Glenrothes; James Coutts Driving School; Fife’s Finest Social Club; Rovers Down South and Styx Kirkcaldy.

Tickets for Rock the Rovers, priced £10, are on sale now from Styx online or at the venue itself this week. They will also be available on the door on the day.

Doors open at noon with the first act on stage at 1pm.