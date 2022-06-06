Kirkcaldy jubilee street part hailed success as well wishers conga for The Queen

They also enjoyed barbecue food, live singing, and some quintessential British strawberries and cream.

The jubilee event, which was organised by three neighbours, saw over half the street turnout to take part in the festivities marking the Queen’s long reign.

Neighbours in Oriel Crescent came out in force to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Jim Neilson, co-organiser, said: “The jubilee street party event went extremely well and was very well attended with over 30 people there from around 15 households.

"There was a barbecue on the go with everything from burgers and sausages to afternoon tea served with strawberries, cream, and meringues.

"Everyone who attended brought something along such as food or drinks, and there was plenty of wine and Prosecco to get people in the party mood!"

From left to right, organisers Isobel and Jim Neilson and Fay and Paul Chung with David Torrance MSP (centre), and seated, Margaret Torrance and Maria Oliver. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Jim said that the neighbours were treated to live singing from a young man who lives in the street with renditions from Les Misérables as well as more contemporary hits from Celine Dion and Adele.

"A young gentleman who lives in the street wowed us with five or six songs before those of us who were able formed a conga line for the Queen,” he said.

"We even had a visit from Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance who took time out of his busy schedule to enjoy some of the delicious barbecue food.

"There was Union Jack bunting all along the crescent as well as a Union Jack flag flying from one of the lampposts and red, white, and blue balloons on everyone’s front doors.

“The part lasted for around five hours and everyone who attended had a thoroughly good time – we definitely went the whole hog!”

Jim added that the street’s sense of community spirit was amazing and that the jubilee party gave people who live in Oriel Crescent a chance to connect with neighbours that they’ve never spoken to before.

"The community spirit that everyone showed was absolutely amazing – I myself was able to speak with neighbours that I had only waved to in the passing.