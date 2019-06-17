Kirkcaldy kids “muddy” tribute after death of cousin

A caring group of 7-year-olds from Kirkcaldy got themselves ‘Muddy for Megan’ at the weekend.

The girls took on the Race for Life’s Muddy Kids obstacle course at the Beveridge Park on Saturday in honour of one of the girls’ cousins, Megan Clarkson, who lost her battle to cancer in January this year, aged just 2-years-old.

Megan was diagnosed with stage 3 Pleuropulmonary Blastoma, a rare form of lung cancer, and sadly passed away just 21 days after the tumour was first found.

Megan’s cousin Robyn Clarkson along with best friends Amy Innes, Hana Salim, Jessica Wood and Madison Roscoe decided they wanted to raise money for Cancer Research in Megan’s memory and they were blown away by the support they received during the run up to the event.

The girls were particularly keen to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer as they found it very difficult understanding how they could lose such a young person to the disease.

They were delighted after contacting Cancer Research who confirmed that all the funds the girls raised would be used for research in to childhood cancers.

Robyn’s mum Vivian, said: “Robyn’s friends allied around to support her during a time that was difficult to comprehend as an adult, let alone as a child, and we’re very proud of what they did.

“Robyn speaks about Megan daily and cuddles her bunny every night.”

When asked why she wanted to take part in Pretty Muddy, Robyn said: “Because it’s not just that I miss Megan. It’s not right that she won’t get the chance to grow up and I don’t want that to happen to any other family.”

Jessica added: “I felt great for taking part, but not happy because Robyn lost her little cousin and that upset her, so we want to try and stop cancer.”

And Amy said: “Muddy for Megan is important to do in Megan’s memory as Megan was a joy and brought happiness to everyone.”

The girls set up a Fundraising page with donations rising all the time. So far they have raised £2140 plus £448.75 gift aid, with money still coming in.

To donate to their total, visit: www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/muddy-for-megan

Vivian added: “What all the girls did was amazing and we want to thank everyone who has donated.

“The girls took the opportunity to raise awareness of Megan’s Journey while dealing with their own grief.

“The five friends have amazed us all with the amount they have raised and we only wish Megan was here to be part of their team.”