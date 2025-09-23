Kirkcaldy Ladies Probus Club marks its 30th anniversary

Six of the founder members of Kirkcaldy Ladies Probus Club who attended the anniversary lunch. (Pic: contributed)

Members of Kirkcaldy Ladies Probus Club celebrated the group’s 30th anniversary with a special lunch recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ladies gathered at the Strathearn Hotel on Wednesday, September 17 for a celebration sharing friendship and recalling memories with laughter.

The club started 30 years ago when founder president Midred Macfie and her friend Enid Allan attended a Bridge Conference in the spring of 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By chance, they met two ladies from Aberdeen there who were enthusiastic about their Probus club.

The past presidents of Kirkcaldy Ladies Probus Club at the anniversary lunch. (pic: contributed)

On returning from the conference the pair were intent on setting up a local group, and along with friends Evie Allan and Lyn Lambert set up the club.

At the time there were only four ladies’ groups in Scotland and Kirkcaldy Ladies were the first in Fife.

The ladies were very speedy in making the many necessary decisions, including writing a constitution, and when they invited the ladies to join, 110 joined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them were Anna McBain, who was on the first committee and is still a member.

The club’s first meeting was held on September 6, 1995 at the Parkway Hotel with the speaker Joanne Clarke, who spoke of her life in a Kibbutz in Israel. The members were singing in Yiddish before the end of the meeting. Mildred Macfie, the founder president, said: “It was a memorable start!”

The three local Men’s Probus clubs were a big support to the ladies in the set-up phase and gave the club gifts – a chain of office, a gavel and block and a lectern, which are still in use today.

Over the last three decades there have been many special memories and highlights for the club and its members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s first ever outing was to Edinburgh for the Witchery tour, followed by fish and chips at Harry Ramsdens.

There has only been one member, so far, who reached her 100th birthday milestone – Mattie – back in Betty Court’s first presidency in 2005/06, but the group hope there are many more centenaries to celebrate going forward.

The club has had a 90-year-old lady serving as president – Betty Campbell, who is also a founding member, and attended the anniversary lunch.

Others attending the lunch included Betty Court, who has served as president for three years, and Sonia Forsyth, the earliest serving president at the celebratory event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of the club’s eight surviving founder members joined in the day’s celebrations.

Of the club’s 13 past presidents, 11 were at the special lunch.

Anne Gillespie, anniversary lunch subgroup convenor said: “The club recognise that these ladies exemplify the friendship and support that make the club.

"Acknowledgement was given to all committee members who have served through the years for their hard work, with thanks given to those still in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Appreciation was also given to all club members for their interest and engagement in the many activity groups. With over 90 members this is a thriving club who enjoy the wide variety of groups, including craft, gardening meetings, walking, golf, book reading, outings to places of interest, theatre trips, and special shared meals.”

The anniversary event was hosted by Sylvia Campbell, one of the current joint presidents.

The Ladies Probus Club meets 10 times per year, on the first Wednesday of the month (excluding July and August) at the Dean Park Hotel – 10 am for coffee for 10.30 am start.

There is a speaker at each meeting, with diverse topics selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are always happy to welcome new members. If any retied/semi retired ladies would like to join the club, please contact the Secretary, Elizabeth Dryburgh on [email protected]

Or come to a meeting as a guest to see if you would like to join us for friendship and fun.