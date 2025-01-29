Kirkcaldy launches Lang Toun Fest with a call to groups to get involved and create a month of events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This summer will mark the launch of Lang Toun Fest - a month-long festival run by the town to showcase the range of events happening on our doorstep across Kirkcaldy

And the team co-ordinating the programme have issued an appeal to groups and individuals to get involved.

Kirkcaldy has seen many festivals launched over the years - everything from a comedy festival to a film festival to the Pageant - but they have often dwindled when the organisers have moved on.

The thinking behind the Lang Toun Fest is there is no single person at the helm, but instead, a steering group which wants to work with local groups and individuals behind a host of events in the hope that many can come under its umbrella branding.

And a packed programme across June will also help to nail the myth perpetuated on social media that nothing ever happens here. There are already shows, concerts and events listed with more in the pipeline. What the festival team now wants is for the people of Kirkcaldy to come forward with their own events to create a summer of activities and entertainment for all.

Lang Toun Fest came out of meetings between a number of key groups in the town to see how they could work together, and a landmark anniversary acted as the launchpad.

Kirkcaldy Galleries marks its centenary in June, while the month starts with the Adam Smith Global Foundation’s Festival Of Ideas, and Fife Pride is another key event in the summer calendar which, this year, falls on July 5.

With those bookends in place, the group looked at pulling together all the events across the Lang Toun in one programme under the festival banner.

On hearing about the idea, other organisations threw in their support and offered to include their events - some were moved into June, others were new to the table. By early January it was decided there was enough momentum to go ahead with a community festival, and so the Lang Toun Fest was born. The town is now being urged to get behind it, enjoy it, contribute to it, improve it, and grow it in the years to come.

Current contributors include The King’s Theatre, Greener Kirkcaldy, Adam Smith Global Foundation, Fife Council, Love Oor Lang Toun, Fife Music Festival, Fife College, the Corra Foundation, Adam Smith Theatre, and Kirkcaldy Galleries.

A spokesperson said: “Lang Toun Fest 2025 will be a unique collection of small festivals, activities and events celebrating our amazing town and the people and organisations in it.

"Everyone in the community that wants to join the party is now being invited to contribute their own events - these could be activities already taking place or brand new. The important thing is that this is festival created by the Kirkcaldy community for the people of Kirkcaldy, as well as visitors to the town"

The festival coordinators will be looking for sponsors and local businesses to get involved.

Ryan Strachan, one of the programme coordinators and development manager at Love Oor Lang Toun, said “We want everyone to think about how they can participate in the Lang Toun Fest and make it a great success. We are looking for exciting events organised by you or your community in Kirkcaldy to be included in the programme and if anyone would like advice on staging an event, I am happy to chat with them about that”

The first draft schedule of events is planned for early March with the completed programme ready to go online and into print in April. If you would like to participate the primary contact is [email protected]