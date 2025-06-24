Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre open day to offer insight into working with Fife Sport & Leisure Trust

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is offering people interested in working for it a glimpse behind the scenes.

It is hosting a ‘work inspiration day’ at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre on Thursday, July 3 from 11.45am to 3.00pm.

It is the third such event at the Esplanade facility and follows on from two successful days in 2024. In September, the trust partnered with Kirkcaldy Sport and Leisure Alliance and Developing the Young Workforce Scotland to introduce young people to career pathways in leisure. In December, a second event, delivered with Fife Gingerbread, supported individuals out of work to gain confidence and skills to re-enter employment.

Next month’s event welcomes the wider community, offering a unique chance to connect with staff, ask questions, and see how joining Fife Sports and Leisure Trust can lead to a fulfilling and flexible career.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The event is designed to open doors for future careers in leisure, offering attendees a practical, behind-the-scenes look at the wide range of roles available across the organisation.

Lana Turnbull, head of people at the trust, said: “We’ve seen fantastic engagement from our previous Work Inspiration Days, and we’re excited to now open this opportunity to the wider public. These events have helped people build confidence, explore new skills, and take meaningful steps toward a career in leisure.” She added: “With the reopening of Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre just around the corner, it’s a great time to get involved, be inspired, and discover how you can be part of something truly rewarding.”