Fife Sports & Leisure Trust, which operates the Esplanade venue, said technical issues had prompted the closure, which resulted in a swimming club having ton cancel its scheduled session. Swimmers could access the training pool which operated throughout the disruption.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “Our training pool was open as usual with no impact on customers. Due to technical issues, our main swimming pool was previously closed from June 19 until this morning.

“During this time, swimming lessons continued. They were delivered, as usual, within our training pool, so any disruption to our regular services was kept to an absolute minimum. Whilst we are pleased to confirm this did not impact our ‘Learn to Swim’ customers, we did have to request that swimming clubs using the venue cancel their scheduled activities this week. All other customers e could otherwise access our training pool during available hours during this period.”