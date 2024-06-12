Kirkcaldy library launches new music listening group inspired by Desert Island Discs
The Listening Society was inspired by BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs and is seeking to create a welcoming space for anyone aged 18 and above. The free hour-long sessions will start on Thursday, 20 and 27 June and will then take place on the third and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Great music and conversation are at the heart of a new venture in Kirkcaldy seeking to create a real feel-good factor.
The new group at Templehall Library aims to boost people’s wellbeing through the sharing of songs and the stories they inspire.
Meetings will have a music focus, but sessions will include a chance to socialise, share anecdotes and join in discussions.
Calum Murray, library assistant at Templehall, said: “The Listening Society is inspired by the many studies that have shown how music and friendships can have a positive impact on people’s wellbeing.”
Participants will select their piece of music – and format – in advance and chosen tracks will be played in a random order. Listening groups will be no more than 10 people.
People can say as little or as much – within reason – as they like about their selections and why they brought them to the group.
Calum added: “I hope the Listening Society will offer something truly positive – a group where we can enjoy some great music and share a bit about ourselves too.”
