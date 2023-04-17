The decision to approve the demolition of the former Victoria Linen Works - the last one in Scotland - to make way for a new Farmfoods sparked a backlash.

An online petition has been launched to try to halt the plans, while public pressure has focussed on saving some of the heritage of the building which, while not listed or in a conservation area, has been part of the corner of St Clair Street and McKenzie Street for almost 200 years.

The linen works closed in 2021 and was sold to Farmfoods who want to raze it and build a new store and car park on the site.

The watch tower (inset) is part of the former linen works' heritage

Councillors approved the plans last week, but the issue seems far from over.

Reaction to the news saw a number of people raise concerns over the historic watch tower on the roof.

Staff not called up on war duties took turns manning the fire watch turret which commanded views across the Forth. It can still be seen on the roof today.

Declan Semple, planning lead officer said: “We're working with council's archaeologist and the developer to identify and salvage any important archaeological features, including the fire watcher post, before any works start on site.”

Farmfoods has said the factory’s distinctive saw-tooth roof will also be incorporated into the design of the new store.

An online petition also launched last week called for demolition to be halted.

It said: “Generations of locals were employed there, and many gave long-service to a company with a paternal approach to its workforce. Their hard work and memories to be erased with the demolition ball, lost forever and replaced by nothing.

“Stop the demolition and instead redevelop and retain the building. Farmfoods, or even any other store, would then have a more prominent standing and reputation within the town along with the retail value of the building would be higher along with the surrounding neighborhood. The destruction is completely short sighted and a complete loss to everyone.”

The factory had been in operation since 1825, employing generations of families - at the height of the industry it was one of 15 mills across Kirkcaldy alone.

By the time it closed it employed just 20 people, and the brass name plaque was quietly removed from the front door, and the building emptied. Structurally, it is said to be in a poor condition.

