Kirkcaldy litter picking group blitzes the town's Victoria Road
Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, successfully hosted its latest clean-up event in in the town last weekend.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:20 pm
In just three hours, the group filled eight bags with litter and other rubbish.
Peter Docherty, the group’s founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort. I also want to thank the residents for the praise and support they gave us on the day.”
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/man-jailed-for-breaking-into-kirkcaldy-rugby-club-and-stealing-charity-tub-3339778
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/other-sport/when-do-the-paralympics-start-how-many-medals-can-be-won-at-the-paralympic-games-2020-and-who-is-competing-for-the-uk-3339921
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/solicitors-love-of-law-and-musical-theatre-raises-curtain-on-new-edinburgh-showbiz-agency-3339244
"This group's next clean up event will be in Rabbit Braes, although a date hasn't been chosen yet.”