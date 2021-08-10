In just three hours, the group filled eight bags with litter and other rubbish.

Peter Docherty, the group’s founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort. I also want to thank the residents for the praise and support they gave us on the day.”

Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, from left to right: Robert Connally, Norrie Sclater, Jean Clive, Grant Napier and Peter Docherty.

"This group's next clean up event will be in Rabbit Braes, although a date hasn't been chosen yet.”

