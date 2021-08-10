Kirkcaldy litter picking group blitzes the town's Victoria Road

Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, successfully hosted its latest clean-up event in in the town last weekend.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:20 pm

In just three hours, the group filled eight bags with litter and other rubbish.

Peter Docherty, the group’s founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort. I also want to thank the residents for the praise and support they gave us on the day.”

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/man-jailed-for-breaking-into-kirkcaldy-rugby-club-and-stealing-charity-tub-3339778

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, from left to right: Robert Connally, Norrie Sclater, Jean Clive, Grant Napier and Peter Docherty.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/sport/other-sport/when-do-the-paralympics-start-how-many-medals-can-be-won-at-the-paralympic-games-2020-and-who-is-competing-for-the-uk-3339921

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/solicitors-love-of-law-and-musical-theatre-raises-curtain-on-new-edinburgh-showbiz-agency-3339244

"This group's next clean up event will be in Rabbit Braes, although a date hasn't been chosen yet.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Kirkcaldy