Kirkcaldy litter picking group finds its 2000th discarded facemask
Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, successfully hosted its latest clean-up event in in the town at the weekend – and found its 2000th discarded disposable facemask since the start of this year.
The group assembled on Saturday afternoon to tidy-up Hendry Road when it hit the appallingly high number of facemasks left by people.
In just three hours, the volunteers filled 12 bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, household items, and car parts among other miscellaneous rubbish.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/sunshine-kitchen-cookery-project-helps-fife-students-with-disabilities-3288620
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/leven-boy-15-found-safe-and-well-after-disappearing-from-home-3287921
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fifers-invited-to-create-map-of-regions-lgbt-heritage-at-new-free-event-3288203
Peter Docherty, the group founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort, with their hard work we were able to tidy the area in a few hours.
"We plan to have more clean-up events in the near future, with the first of these due to take place in Victoria Road on August 7.”
For more information, or if you would like to volunteer to help the group, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepKirkcaldyTidy