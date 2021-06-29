The group assembled on Saturday afternoon to tidy-up Hendry Road when it hit the appallingly high number of facemasks left by people.

In just three hours, the volunteers filled 12 bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, household items, and car parts among other miscellaneous rubbish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Haley Hall, Sean Fairfull, Peter Docherty, Gail Donaldson and Robert Connally.

Peter Docherty, the group founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort, with their hard work we were able to tidy the area in a few hours.

"We plan to have more clean-up events in the near future, with the first of these due to take place in Victoria Road on August 7.”

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer to help the group, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepKirkcaldyTidy

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.