Kirkcaldy litter picking group finds its 2000th discarded facemask

Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, successfully hosted its latest clean-up event in in the town at the weekend – and found its 2000th discarded disposable facemask since the start of this year.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 9:35 am

The group assembled on Saturday afternoon to tidy-up Hendry Road when it hit the appallingly high number of facemasks left by people.

In just three hours, the volunteers filled 12 bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, household items, and car parts among other miscellaneous rubbish.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/sunshine-kitchen-cookery-project-helps-fife-students-with-disabilities-3288620

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

From left to right: Haley Hall, Sean Fairfull, Peter Docherty, Gail Donaldson and Robert Connally.

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/leven-boy-15-found-safe-and-well-after-disappearing-from-home-3287921

https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fifers-invited-to-create-map-of-regions-lgbt-heritage-at-new-free-event-3288203

Peter Docherty, the group founder, said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort, with their hard work we were able to tidy the area in a few hours.

"We plan to have more clean-up events in the near future, with the first of these due to take place in Victoria Road on August 7.”

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer to help the group, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepKirkcaldyTidy

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

Kirkcaldy