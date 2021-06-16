Kirkcaldy litter picking group hosts first clean up event since restrictions ease
Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Our Fields Tidy, successfully hosted its first clean up event last weekend for the first time since lockdown restrictions were put in place late last year.
The group's founder, Peter Docherty (32), and fellow group member Haley Hall (27), rallied a group of four community-spirited volunteers to help clean up the field off Fair Isle Road as well as some of the surrounding areas last Saturday afternoon.
In just two and a half hours, they filled twelve bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, disposable face masks and other various items of rubbish.
Peter said: “I want to thank everyone who joined Haley and I last Saturday afternoon for such an awesome effort.
“We found a long wooden ladder, a broken television, a car boot cover, car wheel trim, a real Christmas tree, some wood, two plastic tubs and some other items all illegally dumped.”