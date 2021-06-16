The group's founder, Peter Docherty (32), and fellow group member Haley Hall (27), rallied a group of four community-spirited volunteers to help clean up the field off Fair Isle Road as well as some of the surrounding areas last Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy litter picking group Keep Our Fields Tidy, From left to right: Chris Taylor, Haley Hall, Robert Connally, Gail Donaldson and Peter Docherty.

In just two and a half hours, they filled twelve bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, disposable face masks and other various items of rubbish.

Peter said: “I want to thank everyone who joined Haley and I last Saturday afternoon for such an awesome effort.

“We found a long wooden ladder, a broken television, a car boot cover, car wheel trim, a real Christmas tree, some wood, two plastic tubs and some other items all illegally dumped.”

To follow the group, and for more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurFieldsTidy

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.