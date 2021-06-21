The group’s founder, Peter Docherty (32), is focusing the group’s efforts on the road after an alarming increase in the amount of disposable face masks and other items of rubbish littering the area has been identified.

He said: “I walk up and down Hendry Road on my travels everyday and the mess, especially after the high school dinner break, is heartbreaking.

"Any help we can from members of the community would be greatly appreciated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy on a previous litter pick in the town.

"The plan for Saturday is for everyone to meet up in the car park area across from the mosque in Hendry Road at 11:50am for a 12:00pm start.

"We’re asking everyone who joins us on the day to bring their own litter pickers, bin bags and gloves as we haven’t been able to get any from the Safer Communities Fife team due to COVID-19.”

For more information, or if you would like to volunteer to help the group, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/KeepKirkcaldyTidy

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.