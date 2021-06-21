Kirkcaldy litter picking group issues invite to join weekend event
Kirkcaldy litter picking group, Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy, is urging Langtounians to join them this weekend to help clean up Hendry Road.
The group’s founder, Peter Docherty (32), is focusing the group’s efforts on the road after an alarming increase in the amount of disposable face masks and other items of rubbish littering the area has been identified.
He said: “I walk up and down Hendry Road on my travels everyday and the mess, especially after the high school dinner break, is heartbreaking.
"Any help we can from members of the community would be greatly appreciated.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-pupils-celebrate-social-enterprise-success-at-virtual-awards-ceremony-3278442
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/win-for-fife-grassland-vigilantes-as-council-reverses-controversial-rewilding-scheme-3280343
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/police-scotland-announce-two-missing-teenage-girls-from-fife-have-been-found-3279383
"The plan for Saturday is for everyone to meet up in the car park area across from the mosque in Hendry Road at 11:50am for a 12:00pm start.
"We’re asking everyone who joins us on the day to bring their own litter pickers, bin bags and gloves as we haven’t been able to get any from the Safer Communities Fife team due to COVID-19.”