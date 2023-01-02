The Keep Kirkcaldy Tidy group has been picking litter around the Lang Toun for over two years, since being founded by Peter Docherty and Sean Fairfull in September 2020.

Sean has taken a back step since the summer of 2021, but hopes to return to the group in the future.

Since then, Peter has continued to lead the group, and while it has had some volunteers come and go, he still has a few left on his team. He also has a few friends who come and help from time to time.

Peter Docherty (right) founded the litter picking group in September 2020

The Keep Our Fields Tidy group will now be merging with Peter’s group after a farewell clean up event on Saturday (January 14). It will continue its litter picks under the name "Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy".

The event will also see the launch of the new group together with an appeal for volunteers to join up.

Peter said: "We need more volunteers to join our team. People can do this by contacting us on the Keeping Kirkcaldy Tidy Facebook page or they can simply join us at a clean up event. I also want to thank every volunteer who has helped us and wish them all the best in the future".