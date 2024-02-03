Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, run by Nourish and Greener Kirkcaldy, takes place Saturday, February 10 between 11.00am – 2.00pm at Nourish’s town centre community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre. Lunch is provided.

It feeds into the Scottish Government’s Democracy Matters consultation and the event is also an opportunity for people to meet and chat with other local residents and learn more about the work these two local charities do in the community.

Lynne Scott, Nourish Support Centre CEO said: “We are excited to partner with Greener Kirkcaldy on this event. Our organisations work very directly with people, both in our community spaces and through outreach work. We know how important it is for people to contribute their ideas and opinions on how decisions should be made by the local community for the local community.”

The event will take place at Nourish’s town centre community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre. (Pic: Submitted)

The Scottish Government wants to know how people feel about local democracy and how we can have more of a say in civic life. To do this, they have encouraged local groups to hold Democracy Matters consultations. Nourish and Greener Kirkcaldy want to ensure people from Kirkcaldy are included in this process and have their voices heard.

There are many ways to contribute. Options will include verbal and written feedback, coloured stickers, and drawings. There will be a scribe at each table to capture everyone’s ideas. The event is family friendly and there will be a kids activities area.

Andrea Harrower, development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy, is one of the event facilitators. She said: “We want to give people in our community a chance to share what matters to them. People in Kirkcaldy have lots of ideas and opinions and we want to make sure they are represented. We have made this event as accessible as possible so people can take part in whatever format suits them best.”

After the event, a report will be sent to the Scottish Government to let them know what people in our community think.