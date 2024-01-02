News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: picture gallery from huge Ne’er Day event in Lang Toun

Kirkcaldy’s Loony Dook brought huge crowds to the beach for the traditional Ne’er Day dip.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT

Perfect weather conditions saw a substantial turn out watch hundreds of people race into the Forth for the most bracing of dips on January 1. The event was organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club for funds and local charities – and a bucket collection on the raised a fantastic £1200. The club is now busy adding up all the sponsorship donations to give it a bumper total.

The Loony Dook’s theme was super heroes, and many people dressed for the occasion, all racing into the sea at the midday start. The Promenade was also packed with spectators – arguably one of the biggest turn outs in recent years.

1. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook

The event saw one of its biggest turnouts Photo: Fife Photo Agency

2. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook

And they're off! The sea beckons ... Photo: Fife Photo Agency

3. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook

Hundreds of people enjoyed a dip in the Forth. Photo: Fife Photo Agency

4. Kirkcaldy Loony Dook

It may have been a mild day, but the water was still chilly ... Photo: Fife Photo Agency

