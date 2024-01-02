Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: picture gallery from huge Ne’er Day event in Lang Toun
Perfect weather conditions saw a substantial turn out watch hundreds of people race into the Forth for the most bracing of dips on January 1. The event was organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club for funds and local charities – and a bucket collection on the raised a fantastic £1200. The club is now busy adding up all the sponsorship donations to give it a bumper total.
The Loony Dook’s theme was super heroes, and many people dressed for the occasion, all racing into the sea at the midday start. The Promenade was also packed with spectators – arguably one of the biggest turn outs in recent years.