Kirkcaldy Lottery: a year of making a difference in town centre

Kirkcaldy Lottery is celebrating its first anniversary - and a year of supporting local causes and making a difference.

It was launched in September 2024 by the Adam Smith Global Foundation with a pledge that at least half the proceeds would help fund town centre improvement projects.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre. The foundation hailed it as “a huge leap along the road to regeneration and a brighter future.”

In its first year, it has delivered 14 projects with many more in progress or in planning, and 11 of them have been town centre based, with eight on the judging route to support Growing Kirkcaldy’s recent entry in the Britain in Bloom competition. There have also been a huge number of local winners - 1500 in total - but the weekly jackpot of £25,000 has yet to be landed.

Kerry Wilson's striking mural of a young Adam Smith (Pic: Submitted)

The High Street now has a number of giant murals on shop fronts which had been left to decay and become ugly eyesores.

The front of the former BhS store is now home to the ‘Dancing In The Streets of Raith’ mural done by Kirkcaldy-born Lauren Morsley.

The title was chosen to mark the 30 th anniversary of Raith Rover’s famous Coca- Cola Cup victory over Celtic, but rather than using a football theme, Lauren featured the celebrations and the dancing. It also includes a busker’s corner as street musicians often frequent the area, and have now adopted this spot at the mural.

Across the road, the shabby shell of New Look and Fife Department Store - formerly Debenhams - was transformed by Catherine Lindow’s artwork who brought Adam Smith’s Kirkcaldy to life. It was joined by a new community noticeboard called ‘Whit’s Goan Oan’ created by Painty Lisa as a place for people to place their posters promoting local events.

Local artist and illustrator Catherine Lindow with her work in the windows of the former Debenhams and New Look stores (Pic: Submitted)

The most striking, and biggest, mural was that of a young Adam Smith on a gable end in the east end of the High Street which has already become a huge focal point. It was painted by Kerry Wilson.

In total, the lottery has supported six local artists as it adds colour to empty buildings such as Kirkcaldy Indoor Market and the electric lighting boxes at the top of Kirk Wynd while also giving the front of the long abandoned Clydesdale Bank a make-over for the first time since the doors closed over a decade ago.

Said Dr Gordon Povey, general manager of the foundation: “Town Centre projects range from covering graffiti and painting empty shop fronts to the public billboard and large murals. Every project small and large makes a visible difference and they would not be possible without our lottery supporters, our local project sponsors, local volunteers, and of course our local artists.

“The Kirkcaldy Lottery has supported a variety of smaller but impactful projects along the High Street, bringing new life and colour to the town centre. These efforts, though modest in scale, have made a visible difference – creating a more welcoming and vibrant environment for the whole community.”

You can play the lottery at www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk