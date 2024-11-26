Kirkcaldy Lottery announces date of second Super Draw as 500 locals celebrate wins

Kirkcaldy’s new lottery is gearing up for its second Super Draw - with over 500 locals already enjoying pay outs.

Launched in October by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, it has been a big hit with locals who have snapped up thousands of tickets in a bid to land the £25,000 jackpot prize. While that has yet to be won, over 500 prizes have been paid out so far, and on St Andrews Day (Saturday, November 30), the second Super Draw will take place.

The initiative was launched to help support projects to benefit the town centre, and the first one has been agreed with shop front improvement work scheduled to begin in the Lang Toun’s High Street just before Christmas.

Gordon Povey, general manager of the foundation, said: “The project is addressing some of the large empty shop units that are unlikely to be occupied or re-purposed in the short-term. Already the project has attracted sponsorship and contributions from some property owners. The lottery is likely to fund about 50% of the project cost and aims to be a catalyst for a rolling programme of cosmetic enhancements in the High Street area. Volunteers will help to deliver this project, and it is planned to involve local schools and the college alongside local artists.”

The first Super Draw was very successful with 12 prizes donated by local businesses and presented to winners. One of them even donated his prize back and it was won for a second time in a small competition on the Love Kirkcaldy Facebook page.

The criteria for future lottery projects will include making a positive impact in the Kirkcaldy area, deliver a lasting benefit for the community, leverage additional private or public funding, and be the catalyst for future investments.

That could evolve over time, and there is flexibility within the lottery remit to consider other projects.There is some flexibility and not all points need to be addressed. Several future projects are being considered with decisions being made early in the new year.

The first Kirkcaldy Lottery public consultation was also held earlier this month, hosted by K107fm in the Mercat Shopping Centre. Some project ideas were suggested by visitors and there was plenty of positive feedback about the initiative.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery will also be advertising its gift vouchers in the run up to Christmas, ranging in value from £5 to £100. They can be personalised and make ideal presents. Anyone over 18 living in the UK can buy them at www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk/gift

The very first draw generated 53 winners - almost all of them from the Lang Toun.

Over 2000 people bought tickets for the first draws, netting over £80,000 in revenue. If it hits its target of 3500 then it will generate a six-figure boost for local projects that can be the catalyst for further improvements across the High Street.