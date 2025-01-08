Kirkcaldy Lottery: appeal for community volunteers to get on board to help in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been made for volunteers to get on board to help run the Kirkcaldy Lottery.

The initiative launched last year and proved to be a big hit with locals - but it needs the community’s help to continue to grow.

Run by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, it has a jackpot prize of £25,000, and proceeds from ticket sales are to be ploughed back into local improvement projects.

Dr Gordon Povey, foundation’s general manager, said the lottery is run for the benefit of the people of Kirkcaldy, and it needs the people of Kirkcaldy to get involved.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery generates local winners and help town centre projects (Pics: Submitted)

If you want to get involved there is a new online form at https://www.adamsmithglobalfoundation.com/lottery for project suggestions now available. Anyone wishing to volunteer can provide their details on this same page.

“We have learned a lot since we launched the Kirkcaldy Lottery in September. It has been more work than we initially anticipated, but it has got significant community support, and we need to ensure we do not lose that support or the initial momentum,” Dr Povey said.

“I admit it has been difficult getting projects off the ground, there have been some hiccups, and the initial public consultation meeting was poorly attended despite being advertised. However, we are already finding that the lottery fund is unlocking additional private and public support which will make the funds go further and with the support of volunteers and the Kirkcaldy community, we will start to see a real impact in the town throughout 2025.”

The lottery is administered by the foundation but has no dedicated lottery staff - or staff budget - and, to continue to grow and be able to run successful lottery projects additional effort is now be needed.

“Rather than spending money on admin staff, it would be preferable to call on our Kirkcaldy community to help,” added Dr Povey.

The foundation is looking for some community-minded volunteers who might be able to spend a few hours a month on tasks such as assessing project proposals against set criteria; helping to oversee or run selected lottery projects; assessing accountability and value for money matters; attending meetings to discuss an agenda of lottery matters; helping to attracting additional private/public funds for lottery projects and marketing and communications.