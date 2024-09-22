Kirkcaldy Lottery delivers jackpot winner in first ever draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy’s new community lottery has paid out a jackpot £25,000 prize in its first draw.

The winner, from Kirkcaldy, matched four of the six numbers drawn on Saturday night to scoop the cash.

Seven people won £25, while a host of others got three extra tickets as prizes - and the vast majority of winners came from the Lang Toun.

The new initiative is being managed by the Adam Smith Global Foundation which has appointed a lottery management company to run it. The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre.

The first draw was made on Saturday night (Pic: Submitted)

Over 2000 people bought tickets for the first draws, netting over £80,000 in revenue. The weekly draw will have guaranteed local prizes and a jackpot of £25,000, and at least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund community improvement projects in the town centre area, with the Lang Toun community able to have their say on where the money should go.

The hope is the lottery will be a great way to inject much-needed cash into improvement projects in the town, and act as a catalyst for other private investments and public spending in the area. The organisers also hope it will help to re-shape the debate over the town centre.