Kirkcaldy Lottery delivers lots of local winners in first ever draw

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 09:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kirkcaldy’s new community lottery has paid out in its first draw.

The winner, from Kirkcaldy, matched four of the six numbers drawn on Saturday night to scoop £250. Seven people won £25, while a host of others got three extra tickets as prizes - and the vast majority of winners came from the Lang Toun.

The new initiative is being managed by the Adam Smith Global Foundation which has appointed a lottery management company to run it. The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 2000 people bought tickets for the first draws, netting over £80,000 in revenue. The weekly draw will have guaranteed local prizes and a jackpot of £25,000, and at least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund community improvement projects in the town centre area, with the Lang Toun community able to have their say on where the money should go.

The first draw was made on Saturday night (Pic: Submitted)The first draw was made on Saturday night (Pic: Submitted)
The first draw was made on Saturday night (Pic: Submitted)

The hope is the lottery will be a great way to inject much-needed cash into improvement projects in the town, and act as a catalyst for other private investments and public spending in the area. The organisers also hope it will help to re-shape the debate over the town centre.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.