Kirkcaldy Lottery: huge demand for tickets could inject £100,000 into town centre projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy’s news lottery is on course to inject over £100,000 into the town over the next year.

The initiative has captured widespread interest locally, and its first every draw, held last week, generated 53 winners - almost all of them from the Lang Toun.

It is selling 2500 tickets a week - over £80,000 in income - and if it hits its target of 3500 then it will generate a six-figure boost for local projects that can be the catalyst for further improvements across the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lottery was launched by the Adam Smith Global Foundation which thanked everyone who bought tickets for its first weekly draw. At least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund community improvement projects in the town centre area, with the Lang Toun community able to have their say on where the money should go.

The lottery will help town centre initiatives (Pic: Scott Louden)

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager, said: “It has been an amazing start with 53 winners already in the first draw on Saturday,. They matched either four, three or two numbers and it is surely only a matter of time before someone matches all six numbers to win the £25,000 jackpot.” He said the lottery was also a win for the Lang Toun.

“The fund is currently looking at some low cost, quick win project options in the High Street,” he added. “As it grows in the coming months we will be able to address bigger capital investment projects, and we are looking for high impact projects that will have a multiplier or catalyst effect - for every £1 the lottery fund provides it will attract at least £2 or more of additional private or public spending.

“The lottery has already received inputs from groups and individuals with lots of positive suggestions, and now that we have an idea of the scale of funding that could be available we are planning a public consultation exercise in the town centre in early November. We will publicise that after the details are known.”

The hope is the lottery will act as a catalyst for other private investments and public spending in the area. The organisers also hope it will help to re-shape the debate over the town centre.