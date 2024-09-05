Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new lottery is set to launch in Kirkcaldy with a jackpot of £25,000 - and at least half the proceeds will help fund town centre improvement projects.

The new initiative is being managed by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and tickets for The Kirkcaldy Lottery open from September 10.

The foundation - set up to promote initiatives that commemorate the renowned economist’s work - has appointed a lottery management company, secured a licence from Fife Council and is now counting down to the first sales, and prize draw.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre. The foundation hailed it as “a huge leap along the road to regeneration and a brighter future.”

The Kirkcaldy Lottery will generate local winners and help town centre projects (Pics: Submitted)

The weekly draw will have guaranteed local prizes and a jackpot of £25,000, and at least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund community improvement projects in the town centre area, with the Lang Toun community able to have their say on where the money should go.

The hope is the lottery will be a great way to inject much-needed cash into improvement projects in the town, and act as a catalyst for other private investments and public spending in the area.

The organisers also hope it will help to re-shape the debate over the town centre.

A spokesman said: “While private landlords and the council have certain responsibilities, it has been difficult for the people of Kirkcaldy to have a direct say or involvement in reviving the fortunes of the town centre and The Kirkcaldy Lottery will create this opportunity.

Colin Salmond-Wallace, trustee with the Adam Smith Global Foundation (Pic: Submitted)

“In the recent past, Kirkcaldy has experienced the green shoots of a renaissance. Groups like Love Oor Lang Toun and Love Kirkcaldy have sprung up with the express purpose of dialling up the narrative, and it’s working.”

The Kirkcaldy Lottery opens on September 10 when people will be able to purchase weekly tickets online, priced at £1 each with 50p going directly towards the fund, and the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT. The draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £25,000, other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25. The first draw will happen on September 21 with weekly draws every Saturday thereafter.

Tickets can be bought via www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk. News, updates and progress will be posted on the new Facebook page www.facebook.com/KirkcaldyLottery.

Colin Salmond-Wallace, founder of the Love Kirkcaldy community group and a trustee of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, said: “Kirkcaldy is an enormously generous town. Generous of spirit, generous with time and generous financially when the chips are down.

“But for years, the town has felt neglected; a sense of desolation has crept in where once there was optimism and hope, and it has sometimes fallen to the local community to pool their resources and make the changes the town so desperately needs. The Kirkcaldy Lottery is unlike other lotteries, profits will be reinvested into the town with the view to bringing numerous benefits to the community, enhancing various aspects of local life from infrastructure improvements and cosmetic enhancements to economic stimulus.

“With community engagement at its heart and positive support from all sides, The Kirkcaldy Lottery will channel local resources into projects and initiatives that enhance the town and make it thrive once more.”

He added: “We need your help to make positive changes. Give us your ideas of what you would like to see happening in Kirkcaldy and please sign up for The Kirkcaldy Lottery so that we can all work together to make a positive change for our amazing town - and you might just win some ca

“After all, as Adam Smith himself said ‘individual ambition serves the common good’. “