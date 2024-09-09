A new lottery launches in Kirkcaldy this week – and at least half the proceeds will go to help fund town centre improvement projects.

The new initiative is being managed by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and tickets for The Kirkcaldy Lottery open from Tuesday, September 10. The first draw will take place on September 21.

The lottery will have guaranteed local prizes and a jackpot of £25,000, and at least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund community improvement projects in the town centre area, with the community getting a say on where the money should go.

People will be able to purchase weekly tickets online, priced at £1 each with 50p going directly towards the fund, and the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT. The draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £25,000, other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25. Tickets can be bought online via www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk. Updates will be posted on a facebook.com/KirkcaldyLottery.

Colin Salmond-Wallace, trustee with the Adam Smith Global Foundation (Pic: Submitted)

The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre. The foundation hailed it as “a huge leap along the road to regeneration and a brighter future.”

A spokesman said: “While private landlords and the council have certain responsibilities, it has been difficult for the people of Kirkcaldy to have a direct say or involvement in reviving the fortunes of the town centre. The Kirkcaldy Lottery will create this opportunity.”

Colin Salmond-Wallace, founder of the Love Kirkcaldy community group and a trustee of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, said: “Kirkcaldy is an enormously generous town. Generous of spirit, generous with time and generous financially when the chips are down.

“But for years, the town has felt neglected; a sense of desolation has crept in where once there was optimism and hope, and it has sometimes fallen to the local community to make the changes so desperately needed.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery will generate local winners and help town centre projects (Pics: Submitted)

“The Kirkcaldy Lottery is unlike other lotteries, profits will be reinvested into the town with the view to bringing numerous benefits to the community, enhancing various aspects of local life from infrastructure improvements and cosmetic enhancements to economic stimulus. With community engagement at its heart and positive support from all sides, The Kirkcaldy Lottery will channel local resources into projects and initiatives that enhance the town and make it thrive once more.”