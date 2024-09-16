Kirkcaldy Lottery: tickets snapped up ahead of first jackpot draw

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:36 GMT
A new lottery for Kirkcaldy has netted over £60,000 in ticket sales just days before its first jackpot draw is made.

The new initiative is being managed by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and will have guaranteed local prizes and a jackpot of £25,000, and at least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund improvement projects in the town centre area, with the community getting a say on where the money should go.

The first Kirkcaldy Lottery draw will take place on September 21.

People can buy weekly tickets online, priced at £1 each with 50p going directly towards the fund, and the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT. The draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £25,000, other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25. Tickets can be bought via www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk

The new Kirkcaldy Lottery is drawn in just a few days (Pic: Submitted)The new Kirkcaldy Lottery is drawn in just a few days (Pic: Submitted)
The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre. The foundation hailed it as “a huge leap along the road to regeneration and a brighter future.”

