Kirkcaldy Lottery: tickets snapped up ahead of first jackpot draw
The new initiative is being managed by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and will have guaranteed local prizes and a jackpot of £25,000, and at least 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund improvement projects in the town centre area, with the community getting a say on where the money should go.
The first Kirkcaldy Lottery draw will take place on September 21.
People can buy weekly tickets online, priced at £1 each with 50p going directly towards the fund, and the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT. The draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £25,000, other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25. Tickets can be bought via www.kirkcaldylottery.co.uk
The Kirkcaldy Lottery came out of discussions with a number of local community groups at the heart of moves to improve the town centre. The foundation hailed it as “a huge leap along the road to regeneration and a brighter future.”
