Kirkcaldy Lottery: what to see at first Open Day after successful launch

Kirkcaldy’s new lottery is staging an open day this weekend for people to find out more about it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place at K107FM’s base in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

It is open to everyone to drop in, ask questions and fill out a suggestion form for the ideas box. Anyone who leaves their details will also be entered in the prize draw to win a £20 gift voucher donated by Home of Hopcroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lottery has been operational since last month and has hosted weekly draws.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery will generate local winners and help town centre projects (Pics: Submitted)

It was an instant hit with locals, and although the £25,000 jackpot has yet to be won - it needs a full house of six numbers to be matched - there have been a total of 353 prizes awarded so far including the 12 Super Draw winners on Saturday.

They can have their prizes presented at 2:00pm during the open day or arrange to collect them at some other time. In addition to handing out the Super Draw prizes, there will be a short presentation about the lottery at 2.30pm including information about project ideas being considered so far.

The general guidelines are that they should have a positive impact in the Kirkcaldy area, have a lasting benefit for the community and would ideally leverage additional private or public funding. It is hoped that the projects will be a catalyst for future investments in the Kirkcaldy area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial focus has been on the town centre, and it is hoped the first project will begin before Christmas.

The Kirkcaldy Lottery was launched by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, and now that levels of funding can be estimated there is confidence that several projects across the whole Kirkcaldy area can be considered going forward into the new year.

There is another Super Draw event scheduled for November 30 - St Andrew’s Day - with a chance to win a PlayStation and in the run up to Christmas the lottery will be working with media partners K107fm to promote Kirkcaldy Lottery gift vouchers as ideal Christmas stocking fillers for Langtonians.