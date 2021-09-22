Kirkcaldy man completes million-step walk in memory of Mikie Watson who died aged 34

Leyton Fowle smashed his target of a million steps to raise £3000 in honour of his friend, Michael Watson, affectionately known as Mikie, who sadly passed away aged 34.

Mikie, a night porter at the town’s Gym 64, was well known in the Lang Toun and much-loved by all who knew him.

Mikie Watson who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

The money Leyton raised has been used to install a memorial bench dedicated to Mikie in the town’s Beveridge Park.

Leyton, a parking attendant, said: “During April, I walked a total of 1,209,000 steps to raise the cash for Mikie’s bench which was installed three weeks ago at the pond in Beveridge Park.

"Walking one million steps was an absolute killer, but I’m really happy to have raised the funds which have also helped to pay for some of Mikie’s funeral costs.

Mikie's friends, Leyton Fowle and Claire Paul sitting on the bench in Beveridge Park.

"I hit some snags while trying to get the bench installed so it has taken longer than expected to get it put in place, but it is there now to provide a place of reflection for Mikie’s family and friends.”

Leyton said that the mammoth walk left him battered and bruised, but he was spurred on by friends who pushed him through by accompanying him on the challenge.

"The trainers that I used were full of holes by the end of the million steps and my toenails were black and blue!”I also had numerous blisters that I picked up along the way, but having mates join me really spurred me on.”

The view from Mikie's bench.

He added: "I want to thank everyone who donated and joined me on the walk as they all helped to push me through.

"Mikie’s family are all still really devastated at their loss, but they joined me for the final steps of the challenge which was touching.

"Now that the bench is installed it is very heartwarming to see Mikie’s family and friends using it as a place to remember him.”

