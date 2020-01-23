Kirkcaldy man hopes to break a world record with fitness classes

A Kirkcaldy man will attempt to break a world record by completing over 250 Bodypump exercise classes this year.

Andy Glass will have to burn off more than 100,000 calories to become a record breaker and he hopes to have achieved the feat by the end of 2020.

Bodypump is an exercise workout to music, led by an instructor, which uses weights and aims to help class users become fit and more toned.

However, the trade assistant, who works for Kirkcaldy building materials firm, Kingdom Trade Centre, is used to fitness challenges as last year he set himself the task of completing 150 Bodypump classes which he managed, raising money for two local worthwhile causes at the same time.

The 2019 challenge saw Andy complete 219 classes, burn a total of 107,279 calories and collect £200 for the Cottage Family Centre in Templehall and £260 for Macmillan Cancer.

But what makes the 2019 feat even more amazing is that Andy only started going to the gym two years ago to support his daughter Lisa who wanted to lose some weight.

Andy said: “I attended the gym doing normal routines but couldn’t really get motivated so I started doing aqua classes in the pool. I tried different ones along with my daughter Lisa. But one night after a class we saw an advert for Bodypump classes so we decided to give a class a try at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.

“We completed the class very sore but satisfied and I was hooked. Since then I have continued doing Bodypump across different leisure centres in Fife.”

He explained what it is about the class he enjoys so much: “The exercises involve music and I enjoy being in a group class with like-minded members. The routine changes every three months, so you don’t bet bored and there is the challenge of adding more weight to the bar, doing better squats, lunges and seeing the results. There are also great instructors at the different leisure centres. ”

Andy explained that he contacted the World Guinness Book of Records to see what the record was for Bodypump classes but he was told there wasn’t one.

He said the Guinness Book of Records then set the record at 250 classes and to prove he has managed it, he will have to supply photographic evidence from the beginning and end of each class and get witness statements from class members before sending all the information off to be verified.

He added: “It’s a lot to do but it will be worth it in the end as I am confident I can achieve it.”

Locals can follow his progress by visiting Andy’s Bodypump Guinness World Record Attempt 2020 Facebook page.