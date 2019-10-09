Kirkcaldy man kicked ex-partner in the ribs

A Fife man, who kicked his ex-partner in the ribs and later repeatedly ignored bail conditions, has been jailed.

Ronald McDonald (54) formerly of Miller Street, Kirkcaldy and latterly living in King David Street, St Monans, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on July 19 at South Street, Cowdenbeath, he assaulted his ex-partner Tracy Russell by kicking her on the body.

He was also sentenced for repeatedly breaching his bail conditions.

He was granted bail on July 22 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and on August 19, he breached his conditions by contacting his former partner in Lochgelly.

Then on various occasions between September 15 and 17 he breached the conditions again by repeatedly telephoning her in Cowdenbeath.

On September 13 he was again in contact with the woman in Cowdenbeath.

The couple had been in a relationship for eight years but had split up in July.

The assault took place when McDonald went to the woman’s home to collect his belongings.

When McDonald was granted bail in July, his solicitor Gary Foulis told the court: “This was a very unsavoury incident and he’s relieved there was no injury caused.

“He’s very sorry for his actions. They had a stupid argument and he lashed out.”

At sentencing, Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed McDonald for 16 months.

