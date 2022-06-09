Kirkcaldy man set for bike ride to help five-year-old Darcey and her family

Stevie Johnston, from Kirkcaldy, is raising funds for Darcey Korosi and her family this summer. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Stevie Johnston will travel 1000 miles to Wales on his motorbike – without travelling on any motorways – and complete an off-road trail adventure before driving the return leg to help raise money for Darcey Korosi and her family.

Darcey was diagnosed last August, just two weeks before she was due to start school, with the rare T type form of Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

Her family have been advised that the tumour is inoperable and the only way to treat it is with an aggressive form of chemotherapy for another two years.

Darcey Korosi, aged five, is undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.

She travels to Edinburgh’s Sick Kids Hospital every week, Wednesday to Sunday for her treatment.

Stevie, 36, who knows the family having previously worked with Darcey’s dad, Janos, said: ”Her mum Martas has been unable to return to work as planned when Darcey was due to start school and her dad had to take six months off work while the family got used to their new routine as Darcey is the youngest of four.

"I wanted to do something last year when she was first diagnosed but I was just starting my degree and I would have been biting off more than I could chew.

"Janos is one of the nicest people you’ll meet and I couldn’t believe his family were having to go through this.

"I’ve got three-year-old twin boys and I don’t know how I would have coped with something like this.

"I wanted to do something to help.

"It was gnawing away at me for ages when I saw the Himalayan Odyssey trail ride in Wales.

"It’s a weekend of trail riding on the motorbike.

"It’s not my cup of tea, but I thought for what Darcey’s going through I can go out of my comfort zone to raise money.

"When I saw the opportunity come up I thought this is my chance to do something to help.

"I’ll be riding the bike down there and back rather than putting it on the back of the trailer.

"People might think it’s an excuse for me to ride, but it’s not.

"The bike doesn’t like doing more than 55mph and I will suffer for it, believe me.”

Stevie will start his journey on Wednesday, August 13 and he’s hoping people will show their support for the Korosi family through his online fundraising page.

He said that all donations to the page will go straight to the Korosi family as he will be covering his own expenses for the trip.

He said: “When Darcey goes for her chemo it’s not a sleep over, she travels back and forward each day.

"With the price of fuel rising, it’s £75 a week in diesel alone.

"Janos is having to work reduced hours because he’s got three other kids in the house.

“This fundraiser is to raise funds for the family to help with day-to-day costs.”